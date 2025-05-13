Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 9,763 Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its stake in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) by 42.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,763 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Sandstorm Gold were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sprott Inc. grew its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 4,465,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,925,000 after buying an additional 1,955,916 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 399,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after buying an additional 23,947 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 501,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Louisbourg Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisbourg Investments Inc. now owns 728,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 108,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 115.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,469,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,200,000 after purchasing an additional 786,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Down 7.3%

SAND stock opened at $8.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.47. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $4.92 and a fifty-two week high of $8.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.33 and a beta of 0.48.

Sandstorm Gold Cuts Dividend

Sandstorm Gold ( NYSE:SAND Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 0.98% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $50.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.61 million. On average, research analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.014 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 14th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SAND. StockNews.com raised Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Raymond James set a $9.75 price objective on Sandstorm Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $11.50 to $11.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $7.25 to $8.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sandstorm Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

