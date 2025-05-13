Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 98.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 42,364 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HUBB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,218,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Hubbell by 418.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 307,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,620,000 after purchasing an additional 247,786 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,647,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Hubbell by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,826,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,183,920,000 after purchasing an additional 129,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,533,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hubbell

In other news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 1,164 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.06, for a total transaction of $452,865.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,462.62. The trade was a 21.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUBB has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Hubbell from $422.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Hubbell from $430.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hubbell currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $449.38.

Hubbell Stock Performance

NYSE:HUBB opened at $378.97 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $343.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $398.18. The company has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52 week low of $299.43 and a 52 week high of $481.35.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 13.82%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.72%.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

