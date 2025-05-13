Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Huron Consulting Group were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 380,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,308,000 after purchasing an additional 17,146 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Andina Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Price Performance

Huron Consulting Group stock opened at $153.20 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.81. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.87 and a 1 year high of $154.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Huron Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:HURN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.52. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The firm had revenue of $404.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HURN. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.75.

Insider Activity at Huron Consulting Group

In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director John Mccartney sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.13, for a total value of $75,565.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,416,127.44. This trade represents a 0.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James H. Roth sold 8,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.38, for a total value of $1,230,305.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,638 shares in the company, valued at $6,782,698.44. The trade was a 15.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,239 shares of company stock valued at $11,168,801. 2.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

