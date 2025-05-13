IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,018 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in IES were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IESC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in IES by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 753,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,389,000 after purchasing an additional 210,925 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in IES by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,168,000 after acquiring an additional 35,474 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in IES by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 200,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,353,000 after acquiring an additional 43,449 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in IES by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 162,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,668,000 after acquiring an additional 7,135 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of IES by 140.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 125,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,221,000 after buying an additional 73,271 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IES Stock Performance

Shares of IESC stock opened at $259.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.38. IES Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.55 and a twelve month high of $320.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 1.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IES ( NASDAQ:IESC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $834.00 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered IES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th.

About IES

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

Further Reading

