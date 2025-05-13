ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ING. Cfra Research upgraded shares of ING Groep from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ING Groep from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th.

Shares of ING opened at $20.71 on Thursday. ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of $15.09 and a fifty-two week high of $20.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $72.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.15.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.07). ING Groep had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th were issued a $0.6526 dividend. This is a boost from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.45%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ING. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in ING Groep by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,161,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,054 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in ING Groep during the 4th quarter worth $14,375,000. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ING Groep by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 4,250,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,274,000 after purchasing an additional 869,281 shares during the period. Guardian Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in ING Groep during the 4th quarter worth $11,730,000. Finally, ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in ING Groep during the 4th quarter worth $10,129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

