Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Stock Holdings Decreased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,241 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.05% of Innospec worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Innospec in the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Innospec by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Innospec by 82.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,236 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Innospec by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Innospec by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th.

Insider Activity at Innospec

In related news, VP Philip John Boon sold 3,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $387,788.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,079 shares in the company, valued at $2,074,160.70. This represents a 15.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Corbin Barnes sold 598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.06, for a total transaction of $61,629.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,736.06. The trade was a 6.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,696 shares of company stock worth $794,853 in the last ninety days. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Innospec Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Innospec stock opened at $90.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.34. Innospec Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.32 and a 1-year high of $133.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.87 and a beta of 1.11.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.02. Innospec had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $440.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. Innospec’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Innospec Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Innospec Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is a boost from Innospec’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 20th. Innospec’s payout ratio is presently 155.56%.

Innospec declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels.

