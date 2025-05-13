Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Cuts Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 191,723 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 8,946 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 4.3% of Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $42,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Finer Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc. now owns 44,289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,716,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $288,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 242,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 20,593 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Finally, Finward Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $1,176,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total transaction of $4,585,989.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,118,886 shares in the company, valued at $467,532,195.90. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.67, for a total value of $476,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 506,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,664,732.58. This trade represents a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,298 shares of company stock worth $23,818,478. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target (up from $225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.09.

View Our Latest Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Stock Up 8.1%

AMZN opened at $208.64 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $188.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.61 and a twelve month high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.