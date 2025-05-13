Integrity Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Integrity Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,466 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,000. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.9% of Integrity Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,360,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $180,637,081,000 after acquiring an additional 17,635,391 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 359,179,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $66,926,008,000 after purchasing an additional 11,370,309 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 328,464,225 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $72,061,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,664 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,930,426 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,837,256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $27,266,582,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Stock Up 8.1%

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $208.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.61 and a 52-week high of $242.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, April 21st. Loop Capital raised their price target on Amazon.com from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.09.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total value of $6,332,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,067 shares in the company, valued at $114,459,618.09. This trade represents a 5.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 19,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total value of $4,178,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,864,125. This represents a 27.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 107,298 shares of company stock valued at $23,818,478. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

