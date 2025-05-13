IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 375.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 304,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,107,000 after purchasing an additional 240,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,352,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,335,000 after purchasing an additional 173,584 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 437.2% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 178,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,011,000 after purchasing an additional 145,616 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth about $8,815,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in IPG Photonics by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 375,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,310,000 after acquiring an additional 95,199 shares during the period. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $72.00 price target on IPG Photonics in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on IPG Photonics from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on IPG Photonics from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. CL King upgraded IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

IPG Photonics Trading Up 7.7%

Shares of IPGP opened at $64.81 on Tuesday. IPG Photonics Co. has a twelve month low of $48.59 and a twelve month high of $92.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 0.92.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. IPG Photonics had a positive return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 18.58%. The company had revenue of $227.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

About IPG Photonics

(Free Report)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.