iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR) Shares Purchased by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) by 192.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,011 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEAR. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,551,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,864,000 after buying an additional 143,128 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,193,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,777,000 after buying an additional 142,965 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,943,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,160,000 after acquiring an additional 342,089 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,220,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 455,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,981,000 after purchasing an additional 62,208 shares during the period.
iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Stock Up 0.6%
Shares of BATS NEAR opened at $50.71 on Tuesday. iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF has a 1-year low of $50.03 and a 1-year high of $51.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.74 and a 200-day moving average of $50.66.
iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Cuts Dividend
About iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF
The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.
