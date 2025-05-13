iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ITA. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,946,000 after purchasing an additional 6,321 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 13,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 11.8%

Shares of BATS:ITA opened at $165.58 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $129.14 and a 52-week high of $167.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 0.82.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

