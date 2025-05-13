Jane Street Group LLC Acquires New Position in TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 75,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,692,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of TXNM Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TXNM Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in TXNM Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in TXNM Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TXNM Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in TXNM Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Get TXNM Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TXNM shares. Evercore ISI upgraded TXNM Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of TXNM Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of TXNM Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of TXNM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TXNM Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.57.

TXNM Energy Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE:TXNM opened at $53.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.11. TXNM Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.60 and a 52-week high of $56.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). TXNM Energy had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $482.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.01 million. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that TXNM Energy, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

TXNM Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be issued a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. TXNM Energy’s payout ratio is 72.44%.

TXNM Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

TXNM Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TXNM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TXNM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.