Jane Street Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR SSGA My2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYCI)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its position in SPDR SSGA My2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYCI – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,146 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 24.14% of SPDR SSGA My2029 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Global Financial Private Client LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR SSGA My2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $548,000.

SPDR SSGA My2029 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $24.57 on Tuesday. SPDR SSGA My2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.16 and a 52 week high of $25.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.53.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.096 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%.

The SPDR SSgA My2029 Corporate Bond ETF (MYCI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2029. Bonds are USD-denominated. MYCI was launched on Sep 23, 2024 and is issued by State Street.

