Jane Street Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 72.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 60,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,722 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $3,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,703,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,332,306,000 after buying an additional 313,398 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 30,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 13,771 shares during the period. Parkside Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 10,187 shares during the period. Emprise Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Emprise Bank now owns 393,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,798,000 after buying an additional 47,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $601,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $58.78 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $57.35 and a one year high of $60.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.21 and a 200 day moving average of $58.66.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.1872 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

