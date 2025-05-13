Jane Street Group LLC Has $3.63 Million Stock Position in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its position in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 67.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 66,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,637 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $3,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Frontdoor by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,674,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,893,000 after purchasing an additional 78,134 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Frontdoor by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,410,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,785,000 after acquiring an additional 184,051 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Frontdoor by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,127,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,336,000 after acquiring an additional 14,079 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Frontdoor by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,067,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,034,000 after acquiring an additional 122,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Frontdoor by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,791,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,952,000 after acquiring an additional 10,192 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on FTDR shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Frontdoor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Frontdoor Stock Performance

FTDR opened at $54.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.14 and a 200-day moving average of $51.03. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.95 and a 52-week high of $63.49.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.27. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 132.99% and a net margin of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $426.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Frontdoor

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

