Jane Street Group LLC Has $3.64 Million Holdings in Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Jane Street Group LLC cut its position in Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 354,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 104,078 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.79% of Xperi worth $3,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XPER. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Xperi by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,654,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,529,000 after buying an additional 74,668 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Xperi by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,883,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,348,000 after acquiring an additional 53,392 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Xperi by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,861,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,119,000 after purchasing an additional 116,220 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Xperi by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,519,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,601,000 after purchasing an additional 666,226 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,477,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,172,000 after purchasing an additional 43,576 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XPER. StockNews.com cut Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BWS Financial reiterated a “top pick” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Xperi in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Xperi in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

XPER stock opened at $8.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.26 million, a P/E ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.29. Xperi Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.29 and a fifty-two week high of $11.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.38 and a 200-day moving average of $8.64.

Xperi Inc operates as a consumer and entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV, a cloud-based solution that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, photos, and other media experiences; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; managed IPTV Service, a customizable, cloud-enabled, and end-to-end streaming video solution that enables operators to quickly launch a branded, fully compliant, full-featured Pay-TV service; metadata libraries comprising television, sports, movies, digital-first, celebrities, books, and video games; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions, as well as technical support service.

