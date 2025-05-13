Jane Street Group LLC Increases Stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF – Free Report) by 520.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 73,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,583 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF were worth $3,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tanager Wealth Management LLP grew its holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 2,179,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,771,000 after buying an additional 826,181 shares in the last quarter. SoundView Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,960,000. Carrera Capital Advisors grew its stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors now owns 2,243,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,983,000 after acquiring an additional 374,859 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 221.9% during the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 301,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,138,000 after acquiring an additional 207,967 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 292.2% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 211,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,605,000 after purchasing an additional 157,446 shares in the last quarter.

Get BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF alerts:

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XHLF opened at $50.22 on Tuesday. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a one year low of $50.06 and a one year high of $50.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.26.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XHLF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of six months. XHLF was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.