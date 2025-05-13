Jane Street Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 61.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,136 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $3,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Arcosa by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 658,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,740,000 after acquiring an additional 14,708 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 490,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,495,000 after purchasing an additional 70,919 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa during the fourth quarter worth about $15,919,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcosa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in Arcosa by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 45,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACA stock opened at $90.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.42 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.91. Arcosa, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.11 and a 12-month high of $113.43.

Arcosa ( NYSE:ACA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $632.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.95 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Arcosa, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Arcosa’s payout ratio is 12.58%.

Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Arcosa from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

