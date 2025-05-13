Jane Street Group LLC Sells 13,020 Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Jane Street Group LLC cut its stake in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,020 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $3,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KTB. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Kontoor Brands by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,786,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,564,000 after purchasing an additional 44,287 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,827,000 after buying an additional 199,601 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,267,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,252,000 after buying an additional 5,207 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,123,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,973,000 after acquiring an additional 100,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,043,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,141,000 after acquiring an additional 140,068 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KTB. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Kontoor Brands from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays upped their target price on Kontoor Brands from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on Kontoor Brands from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kontoor Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.80.

Shares of NYSE KTB opened at $72.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.00 and a 12 month high of $96.80.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $622.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.44 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 73.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.98%.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

