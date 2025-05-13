Jane Street Group LLC Sells 18,383 Shares of Franklin Responsibly Sourced Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:FGDL)

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its stake in Franklin Responsibly Sourced Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:FGDL – Free Report) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,383 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 4.50% of Franklin Responsibly Sourced Gold ETF worth $3,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Franklin Responsibly Sourced Gold ETF by 1,325.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 135,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after buying an additional 125,859 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Responsibly Sourced Gold ETF by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 5,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natural Investments LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Responsibly Sourced Gold ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $296,000.

Get Franklin Responsibly Sourced Gold ETF alerts:

Franklin Responsibly Sourced Gold ETF Stock Down 3.5%

Shares of Franklin Responsibly Sourced Gold ETF stock opened at $43.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.51. Franklin Responsibly Sourced Gold ETF has a 1 year low of $30.55 and a 1 year high of $46.15.

Franklin Responsibly Sourced Gold ETF Company Profile

The Franklin Responsibly Sourced Gold ETF (FGDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund provides the price movement of gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars that meet London Bullion Market Associations responsible gold guidance. FGDL was launched on Jun 30, 2022 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Responsibly Sourced Gold ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Responsibly Sourced Gold ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.