Jane Street Group LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3,600.0% during the 4th quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 282.2% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Trading Up 4.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWY opened at $226.99 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $180.65 and a 52 week high of $245.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $210.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.19. The company has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

