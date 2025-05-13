Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its stake in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Johnson Outdoors were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JOUT. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,027,000. Peapod Lane Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,809,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,695,000. Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 60,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 15,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 31,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 14,977 shares in the last quarter. 64.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson Outdoors alerts:

Johnson Outdoors Price Performance

Johnson Outdoors stock opened at $27.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.59. The company has a market cap of $280.36 million, a PE ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 0.73. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.33 and a 1-year high of $43.13.

Johnson Outdoors Announces Dividend

Johnson Outdoors ( NASDAQ:JOUT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $168.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.27 million. Johnson Outdoors had a negative return on equity of 9.62% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Outdoors Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. Johnson Outdoors’s payout ratio is -29.60%.

About Johnson Outdoors

(Free Report)

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.