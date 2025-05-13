Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,008 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Kennametal by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,134,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,319,000 after buying an additional 101,159 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in Kennametal by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,573,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,819,000 after acquiring an additional 78,149 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Kennametal by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,543,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,106,000 after acquiring an additional 308,000 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kennametal in the fourth quarter worth $59,207,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kennametal by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,479,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,540,000 after acquiring an additional 56,104 shares during the period.

Kennametal Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KMT opened at $21.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.46. Kennametal Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.30 and a 52 week high of $32.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.39.

Kennametal Dividend Announcement

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $486.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.30 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th. Kennametal’s payout ratio is currently 57.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KMT. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kennametal from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kennametal from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kennametal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.80.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

Featured Stories

