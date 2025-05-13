KilterHowling LLC Has $1.56 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

KilterHowling LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,800 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.9% of KilterHowling LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. KilterHowling LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,360,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $180,637,081,000 after purchasing an additional 17,635,391 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 359,179,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $66,926,008,000 after purchasing an additional 11,370,309 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 328,464,225 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $72,061,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,664 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,930,426 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,837,256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,266,582,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.09.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total transaction of $4,585,989.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,118,886 shares in the company, valued at $467,532,195.90. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total value of $6,332,425.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 497,067 shares in the company, valued at $114,459,618.09. This represents a 5.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 107,298 shares of company stock worth $23,818,478. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $208.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

