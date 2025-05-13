Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,539 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Kimball Electronics were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Kimball Electronics by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,286 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Kimball Electronics by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 43,980 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Kimball Electronics by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,997 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 4,248 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Kimball Electronics by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 38,051 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 6,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Kimball Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $397,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Kimball Electronics from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kimball Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

Shares of KE opened at $18.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.37 and its 200-day moving average is $17.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.20 million, a P/E ratio of 58.22 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.41 and a 12-month high of $24.45.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $374.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.08 million. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 5.48%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kimball Electronics, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain support services to customers in the automotive, medical, and industrial end markets. The Company also offers contract manufacturing services, including engineering and supply chain support for the production of electronic assemblies and other products, including non-electronic components, medical devices, medical disposables, and precision molded plastics, as well as automation, test, and inspection equipment primarily used in automotive, medical, and industrial applications.

