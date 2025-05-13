Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK) Position Increased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 391,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,114 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Kinetik were worth $22,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Kinetik by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Kinetik by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Kinetik by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Kinetik during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Kinetik during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Isq Global Fund Ii Gp Llc sold 3,952,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $219,873,736.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,044,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,106,647.60. This represents a 79.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KNTK opened at $43.35 on Tuesday. Kinetik Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.85 and a twelve month high of $67.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 3.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.49.

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.24). Kinetik had a net margin of 30.25% and a negative return on equity of 39.48%. The firm had revenue of $443.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Kinetik’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Kinetik Holdings Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 25th. Kinetik’s dividend payout ratio is presently 328.42%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kinetik from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Kinetik from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Kinetik in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Kinetik from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Kinetik from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.89.

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

