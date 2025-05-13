Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 397.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Up 6.7%

KLIC stock opened at $33.96 on Tuesday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.63 and a 52-week high of $53.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 283.00 and a beta of 1.53.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Announces Dividend

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.71). Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 0.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $161.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.95) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 227.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on KLIC shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $53.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

