KULR Technology Group (KULR) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

KULR Technology Group (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q1 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 15th. Analysts expect KULR Technology Group to post earnings of ($0.02) per share and revenue of $2.85 million for the quarter.

KULR Technology Group Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN KULR opened at $1.51 on Tuesday. KULR Technology Group has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $5.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.06 million, a PE ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 2.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of KULR Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, March 18th.

About KULR Technology Group

KULR Technology Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, KULR Technology Corporation, develops and commercializes thermal management technologies for electronics, batteries, and other components applications in the United States. It provides lithium-ion battery thermal runaway shields; automated battery cell screening and test systems; cellchecks; safecases; fiber thermal interface materials; phase change material heat sinks; internal short circuit devices; and CRUX cathodes.

