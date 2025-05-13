KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 840,622 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,448 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in KVH Industries were worth $4,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of KVH Industries by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,466 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in KVH Industries by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,176 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 7,466 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KVH Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KVH Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,915 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 48,002 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.66% of the company’s stock.

Get KVH Industries alerts:

KVH Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KVHI opened at $5.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.40. KVH Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.17 and a 12 month high of $6.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.00 million, a P/E ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 0.78.

KVH Industries Company Profile

KVH Industries ( NASDAQ:KVHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). KVH Industries had a negative return on equity of 3.96% and a negative net margin of 15.99%. The business had revenue of $25.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.39 million.

(Free Report)

KVH Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of mobile connectivity solutions for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers Internet and VoIP airtime services; AgilePlans, a Connectivity as a Service solution; KVH Link, a crew wellbeing content subscription service with delivery by IP-Mobilecast; and OpenNet, a KVH VSAT data delivering service for non-KVH Ku-band VSAT terminals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KVH Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KVH Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.