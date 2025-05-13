Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 99,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,590 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LILAK. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Liberty Latin America by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 639,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 4,571 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 68,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 10.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 91,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 8,454 shares in the last quarter. 52.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Liberty Latin America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

NASDAQ LILAK opened at $4.54 on Tuesday. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a twelve month low of $4.23 and a twelve month high of $10.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $893.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.59.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.55). Liberty Latin America had a negative return on equity of 31.59% and a negative net margin of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

