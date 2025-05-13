Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lowered its position in shares of Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Free Report) by 71.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 626 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,587 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Limbach were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Limbach by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Limbach by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 322,396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,578,000 after purchasing an additional 129,869 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Limbach during the fourth quarter worth $873,000. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in Limbach by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 374,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Limbach in the fourth quarter valued at $1,700,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on LMB. Stifel Nicolaus set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Limbach in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Limbach from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Limbach in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Limbach has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.67.

In related news, Director Joshua Horowitz sold 25,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $1,915,922.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 164,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,415,778. This represents a 13.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LMB opened at $123.18 on Tuesday. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.22 and a 1 year high of $128.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 55.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.82. Limbach had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The business had revenue of $133.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as a building systems solution company in the United States. It operates through two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the construction and renovation projects that involve primarily include mechanical, plumbing, and electrical services.

