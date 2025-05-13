Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 376,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,755 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Lineage were worth $22,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lineage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $681,572,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Lineage by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,595,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,003,000 after buying an additional 408,526 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its stake in Lineage by 257.5% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,753,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,848,000 after buying an additional 2,703,598 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Lineage by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,098,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,484,000 after buying an additional 1,384,481 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Lineage by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,087,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,811,000 after buying an additional 831,533 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Lineage

In related news, Chairman Adam Matthew Schwartz Forste acquired 24,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.50 per share, with a total value of $1,471,178.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 24,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,178.50. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sudarsan V. Thattai bought 4,420 shares of Lineage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $199,916.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,916.60. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 51,186 shares of company stock valued at $2,666,159 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Lineage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Lineage from $68.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Lineage from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Lineage from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Lineage in a research note on Friday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.79.

Lineage Stock Up 4.2%

Shares of NASDAQ LINE opened at $47.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.07. Lineage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.05 and a 52-week high of $89.85.

Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Lineage had a negative net margin of 12.18% and a negative return on equity of 9.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lineage, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Lineage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Lineage’s dividend payout ratio is -65.53%.

Lineage Profile

Lineage, Inc is the world’s largest global temperature-controlled warehouse REIT with a network of over 480 strategically located facilities totaling over 84.1 million square feet and 3.0 billion cubic feet of capacity across countries in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Coupling end-to-end supply chain solutions and technology, Lineage partners with some of the world’s largest food and beverage producers, retailers, and distributors to help increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, minimize supply chain waste, and, most importantly, feed the world.

