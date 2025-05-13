Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its holdings in Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO – Free Report) by 52.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Mereo BioPharma Group were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Sheets Smith Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners grew its stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 247.7% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MREO shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.71.

Shares of MREO opened at $2.50 on Tuesday. Mereo BioPharma Group plc has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $5.02. The stock has a market cap of $397.50 million, a PE ratio of -41.67 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.01.

Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts expect that Mereo BioPharma Group plc will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It develops Etigilimab (MPH-313), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumors.

