Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by West Family Investments Inc.

West Family Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,711 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 864 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 3.2% of West Family Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Foundation Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Foundation Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in Microsoft by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 36,978 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,586,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,126 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,847,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 130,777 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $55,122,000 after buying an additional 10,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $449.26 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $344.79 and a 12-month high of $468.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $390.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $411.71.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The software giant reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $70.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.54 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 33.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.66%.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.17, for a total transaction of $2,599,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 471,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,038,664.12. This trade represents a 1.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $502.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.77.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

