MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Shares Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 385,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,942 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.26% of MiMedx Group worth $3,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,639,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,012,000 after purchasing an additional 40,235 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MiMedx Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,168,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in MiMedx Group by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,804,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,360,000 after buying an additional 280,327 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in MiMedx Group by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,802,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,338,000 after buying an additional 238,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,199,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,544,000 after acquiring an additional 123,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Get MiMedx Group alerts:

MiMedx Group Stock Performance

Shares of MDXG opened at $7.25 on Tuesday. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.47 and a 12-month high of $10.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MiMedx Group ( NASDAQ:MDXG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. MiMedx Group had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 26.21%. The business had revenue of $88.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.32 million. As a group, research analysts predict that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDXG. StockNews.com downgraded MiMedx Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of MiMedx Group in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MiMedx Group

Insider Activity

In other MiMedx Group news, CEO Joseph H. Capper bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,268,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 529,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,357,220.20. This trade represents a 60.69% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kimberly Maersk-Moller sold 4,106 shares of MiMedx Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $32,396.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 310,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,452,496.04. This trade represents a 1.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,018 shares of company stock worth $1,130,312 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue’s inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MiMedx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiMedx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.