Morgan Stanley Has Lowered Expectations for Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Stock Price

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $122.00 to $98.00 in a research note published on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

WLK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Westlake from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Westlake from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Westlake from $110.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Westlake from $125.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Westlake from $122.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Westlake presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.08.

NYSE:WLK opened at $85.62 on Monday. Westlake has a fifty-two week low of $76.97 and a fifty-two week high of $161.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 120.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.72.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($1.01). Westlake had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Westlake will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.47%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WLK. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Westlake by 732.7% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 993,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $113,865,000 after acquiring an additional 873,888 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Westlake in the 1st quarter valued at $72,974,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Westlake by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,900,025 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $390,120,000 after purchasing an additional 586,178 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Westlake in the 4th quarter valued at $46,630,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Westlake by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 827,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $94,875,000 after purchasing an additional 299,597 shares during the period. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

