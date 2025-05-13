Morgan Stanley Issues Positive Forecast for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Stock Price

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $273.00 to $303.00 in a research report report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

VMC has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $269.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $287.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.45.

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $272.22 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $242.14 and its 200 day moving average is $260.31. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $215.08 and a 1 year high of $298.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.20. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 27.80%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,699,662 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,896,031,000 after acquiring an additional 347,155 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,967,777 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,625,583,000 after acquiring an additional 370,434 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 7.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,507,892 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,518,291,000 after acquiring an additional 445,691 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,348,418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $859,171,000 after acquiring an additional 36,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stockbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,746,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $449,248,000 after acquiring an additional 177,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

