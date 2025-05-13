MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in MP Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,331,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in MP Materials by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,537,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005,505 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in MP Materials by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 202,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 14,311 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury raised its holdings in MP Materials by 4,671.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 29,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 29,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in MP Materials by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,207,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,433,000 after acquiring an additional 176,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at MP Materials

In other news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $1,530,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,869,851. This trade represents a 20.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 161,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $4,342,054.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,352,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,661,441.66. This trade represents a 1.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 943,792 shares of company stock worth $25,286,567. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Stock Down 3.9%

MP stock opened at $21.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. MP Materials Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $29.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.75 and a beta of 2.24.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $60.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.74 million. MP Materials had a negative return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 32.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on MP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of MP Materials from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.61.

MP Materials Profile

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

