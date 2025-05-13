Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Stake Boosted by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,567,466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,937 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.46% of Navient worth $20,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAVI. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Navient by 1,088.8% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 460,646 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after buying an additional 421,898 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Navient in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new position in Navient in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Navient by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 79,960 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Navient during the 4th quarter worth approximately $321,000. Institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Navient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Navient from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen lowered shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Navient from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Navient has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.93.

Navient Trading Up 2.7%

Navient stock opened at $13.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.38. Navient Co. has a 1 year low of $10.53 and a 1 year high of $16.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.35, a quick ratio of 9.49 and a current ratio of 9.48.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $156.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.40 million. Navient had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Navient Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Navient Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.00%.

Navient Profile

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

Featured Articles

