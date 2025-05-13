NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,632,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148,563 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in NCR Voyix were worth $22,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in NCR Voyix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $412,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NCR Voyix by 175.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in NCR Voyix by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,746,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,006,000 after purchasing an additional 163,206 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in NCR Voyix by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 271,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in NCR Voyix by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,152,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,946,000 after buying an additional 187,848 shares in the last quarter. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NCR Voyix alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VYX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of NCR Voyix from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of NCR Voyix in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of NCR Voyix from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.83.

NCR Voyix Stock Up 5.2%

NCR Voyix stock opened at $11.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.52. NCR Voyix Co. has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $15.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.89.

About NCR Voyix

(Free Report)

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution’s consumer and business customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Voyix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR Voyix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.