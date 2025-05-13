NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.06% of NetScout Systems worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in NetScout Systems by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 276,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,013,000 after purchasing an additional 140,237 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in NetScout Systems by 12.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 65,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 7,298 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in NetScout Systems by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 323,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,011,000 after purchasing an additional 18,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 43,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of NetScout Systems from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

NetScout Systems Price Performance

NTCT stock opened at $23.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $27.89. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.88.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. NetScout Systems had a positive return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 50.90%. The business had revenue of $204.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $72,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,161,036. This trade represents a 2.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean A. Bua sold 11,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $287,016.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,955.12. This trade represents a 14.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems Profile

(Free Report)

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.