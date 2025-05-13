New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its stake in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Free Report) by 88.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192,365 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in New Mountain Finance were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NMFC. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,608,000. Rockingstone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in New Mountain Finance by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockingstone Advisors LLC now owns 282,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 124,599 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in New Mountain Finance by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 254,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 60,732 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in New Mountain Finance by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 35,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in New Mountain Finance during the 4th quarter worth $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.08% of the company’s stock.

Get New Mountain Finance alerts:

New Mountain Finance Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of New Mountain Finance stock opened at $10.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. New Mountain Finance Co. has a one year low of $8.84 and a one year high of $12.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.09.

New Mountain Finance Dividend Announcement

New Mountain Finance ( NASDAQ:NMFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The company had revenue of $85.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.65 million. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 30.28% and a return on equity of 11.25%. New Mountain Finance’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.99%. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NMFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of New Mountain Finance from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of New Mountain Finance from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on New Mountain Finance

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David Ogens purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.44 per share, for a total transaction of $57,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 179,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,047,988.80. This trade represents a 2.87% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

New Mountain Finance Profile

(Free Report)

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New Mountain Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Mountain Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.