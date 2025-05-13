Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) by 30.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 960,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,935 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.58% of Nordstrom worth $23,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth $56,026,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth $33,480,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth $21,736,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,912,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,331,000 after acquiring an additional 450,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth $9,409,000. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Nordstrom from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Nordstrom from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Nordstrom in a report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Friday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

Nordstrom Trading Up 0.6%

Nordstrom stock opened at $24.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 2.36. Nordstrom, Inc. has a one year low of $19.45 and a one year high of $24.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.87.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a negative return on equity of 18.04%. On average, analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom Profile

(Free Report)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.