Northern Trust Corp Acquires 26,374 Shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,971 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,374 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.06% of Strategic Education worth $24,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STRA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,113 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,542 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,038 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,301,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on STRA. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial set a $105.00 target price on Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Strategic Education from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th.

Strategic Education Price Performance

Shares of STRA stock opened at $89.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.95. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.28 and a 1-year high of $121.68.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $303.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.67 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 10.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Strategic Education Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Insider Activity at Strategic Education

In other Strategic Education news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 1,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total value of $119,923.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,984.23. This trade represents a 11.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Lizette Benedi Herraiz sold 1,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.21, for a total value of $119,368.92. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 61,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,073,672.36. This trade represents a 2.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,826 shares of company stock valued at $3,945,093. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Strategic Education Company Profile

(Free Report)

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

Featured Articles

