Northern Trust Corp Acquires 52,908 Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 655,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,908 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.88% of SpringWorks Therapeutics worth $23,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Badreddin Edris sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $1,084,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 169,712 shares in the company, valued at $9,203,481.76. This represents a 10.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Saqib Islam sold 10,672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total transaction of $639,466.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,063,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,752,063.76. The trade was a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 158,016 shares of company stock valued at $9,102,946. 7.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Price Performance

SWTX opened at $46.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.88. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.21 and a 1 year high of $62.00.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $49.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.19 million. SpringWorks Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 46.74% and a negative net margin of 134.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SWTX shares. Cowen lowered SpringWorks Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (down from $74.00) on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (down from $63.00) on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price (down previously from $81.00) on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (down previously from $66.00) on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.57.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is OGSIVEO (nirogacestat), an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and Nirogacestat, is also in Phase 2 clinical development as a monotherapy for the treatment of ovarian granulosa cell tumors (GCT), a subtype of ovarian cancer.

Featured Stories

