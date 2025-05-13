Northern Trust Corp Acquires 76,175 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 64.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 194,481 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 76,175 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in CGI were worth $21,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in CGI by 182.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 476,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,808,000 after purchasing an additional 308,040 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of CGI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CGI by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC boosted its stake in CGI by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CGI by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 11,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GIB shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of CGI from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on CGI from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $192.00 target price on shares of CGI in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.75.

CGI Trading Up 1.9%

GIB opened at $107.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. CGI Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.85 and a 12 month high of $122.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.87.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.02). CGI had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CGI Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CGI Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.1086 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This is a positive change from CGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. CGI’s payout ratio is currently 7.47%.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

