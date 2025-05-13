Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stake in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 632,486 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,136 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.95% of Calix worth $22,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Calix by 367.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Calix by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Calix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Calix by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,772 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Calix by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,224 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. 98.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Carl Russo sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $953,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,164,188 shares in the company, valued at $82,563,772.20. This trade represents a 1.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 16.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CALX opened at $44.16 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -98.13 and a beta of 1.38. Calix, Inc. has a one year low of $28.61 and a one year high of $44.98.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $220.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.98 million. Calix had a negative return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 3.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Calix, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calix announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, April 21st that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the communications equipment provider to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital set a $50.00 price target on shares of Calix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Calix from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Calix in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Calix in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Calix from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

