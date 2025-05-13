Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 51.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,437,283 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 486,300 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $24,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 87,660,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,510,097,000 after purchasing an additional 7,558,488 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $773,016,000. Amundi raised its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 39,176,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $678,926,000 after acquiring an additional 7,484,594 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,034,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369,480 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 199.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,931,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,715,000 after purchasing an additional 8,617,662 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DB opened at $27.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.35. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $13.70 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.19. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Equities analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, March 24th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

