Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME)

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Free Report) by 54.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,510,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 535,440 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Elme Communities were worth $23,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Elme Communities by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 177,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after buying an additional 69,835 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Elme Communities during the third quarter worth about $377,000. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elme Communities by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 26,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Elme Communities by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 16,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elme Communities by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 23,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ELME opened at $16.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -114.96 and a beta of 0.96. Elme Communities has a 12 month low of $13.95 and a 12 month high of $18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Elme Communities ( NYSE:ELME Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $61.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.31 million. Elme Communities had a negative return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Research analysts predict that Elme Communities will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. Elme Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -480.00%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ELME shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Elme Communities from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Elme Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th.

Elme Communities is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The Company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 9,400 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Atlanta metro regions, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

