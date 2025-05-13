Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stock Position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,225,323 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,025 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $20,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 4,000.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 11,961 shares during the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 16,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

Itaú Unibanco Stock Performance

NYSE ITUB opened at $6.45 on Tuesday. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $6.62. The stock has a market cap of $69.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.70 and a 200-day moving average of $5.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Itaú Unibanco Cuts Dividend

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 19.46%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.07 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.0024 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is 2.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ITUB. HSBC raised Itaú Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.18 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Hsbc Global Res raised Itaú Unibanco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Itaú Unibanco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.27.

About Itaú Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

